IND vs AUS, BGT 2023: Todd Murphy records sixth best bowling figures on Test debut for Australia

Todd Murphy took 7 wickets for 124 in the first innings to register the third best bowling figures for Australia on Test debut.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Australia spinner Todd Murphy made a memorable debut for the team in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he bagged seven wickets in his maiden innings in the first Test against India in Nagpur.

Murphy finished with 7 for 124 in the first innings to register the third best bowling figures for Australia on Test debut after Albert Trott (8 for 43), Bob Massie (8/53 & 8/84), Jason Krejza (8/215) and Tom Kendall (7/55).

Notably, Krejza's 8-wicket haul also came against India in Nagpur in the 2008-09 Border-Gavaskar series.

article-image

22-year-old Murphy is also the youngest bowler to pick a five-wicket haul on debut for Australia in red-ball cricket.

"It's been a pretty special couple of days and to top it off with a five-wicket haul on debut is more than I ever hoped for," Murphy said after play on the second day of the Test.

article-image

Murphy outperforms Nathan Lyon on debut

Murphy outbowled his senior spin partner Nathan Lyon, who took just one wicket for 126 runs from his 49 overs.

Murphy dismissed KL Rahul (20), Ravichandran Ashwin (23), Cheteshwar Pujara (7), Virat Kohli (12), Ravindra Jadeja (70), KS Bharat (8) and Mohammed Shami (37) to help Australia restrict India to 400 in 139.3 overs.

Captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with 120 while Axar Patel (84) and Ravindra Jadeja made significant contributions in the lower middle-order as India took a commanding 223-run lead in the first innings to put Australia on the backfoot in the series-opener.

