Pat Cummins reacts on Nagpur pitch after Australia lose 1st Test vs India: 'Wicket spun but...'

Australia captain Pat Cummins opened up on the Nagpur pitch and offered his thoughts on it after his team's innings defeat against India in the first Test on Saturday.

Australia capitulated within a session on Day 3 to lose the match by an innings and 132 runs at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium in Jamtha.

The visitors got bowled out for 91, losing all 10 wickets in the second session after India took a first-innings lead of 223 runs to go down 0-1 in the four-match series.

There was a lot of talk surrounding the pitch in Nagpur with some former Australian cricketers even accusing India of "doctoring" the pitch.

It was expected to turn from the first day itself which it did but the pitch certainly didn't have any demons on it, something which even Cummins spoke about at the post-match presentation.

What Pat Cummins said about Nagpur pitch

"The game moves pretty quickly at times. You have to manage your tempos.

"Thought India played really well, their spinners are always going to be hard work when the wicket is spinning and thought Rohit showed his class. That first innings, the wicket spun but wasn't unplayable," Cummins said after the game.

The fast bowler blamed the technique of Australian batters for their struggles on the pitch.

"You saw Smith and Carey put pressure on the bowlers. It takes a bit of bravery. We were not proactive enough, that will be conversation going into Delhi," Cummins said at the post-match press conference.

