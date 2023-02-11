Axar Patel takes subtle dig at Australian pitch pundits: 'Till the time we bat tomorrow, the pitch will play well'

Indian bowlers all-round display has been one of the silver linings of the ongoing 1st Test against Australia in the Border Gavaskar series. On Day 2 of the Test match, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel gave the Australian a lesson on batting with the two taking building on Rohit Sharmas's brilliantly crafted century to take India's lead to 144 runs.

Post match interview

Axar Patel was interviewed by the broadcasters post day two's play, and the all-rounder took a sly dig at Australian media, saying that the pitch will play well till the time we are batting and after that, it will help spinners. "Till the time we bat tomorrow, the pitch will play well, and when we get the chance to bowl, we'll find help," Axar stated.

Speaking about his batting, Axar said that he has worked on his batting and always knew that his technique was good. "Have been doing well with the bat for the last year. That confidence is coming in handy. I always knew my technique was good. When you go in to bat you find some difficulty (on that pitch), but it gets easier after spending some time. The talk with Jadeja was to not lose focus," Axar added.

Series build-up

The build-up to the series was governed by talk about the Indian pitches that churned the narrative that India would use every morsel to prepare rank turners and spin the visitors out of the game. From the pictures of the Nagpur pitch going viral to Jadeja's use of hand cream, there has been a constant try to spur up a controversy.

