IND vs AUS 1st Test: Coach Rahul Dravid unhappy with pitch conditions, demands change in track for tactical advantage

Rahul Dravid | Photo: BCCI/Twitter

Nagpur: Indian cricket team management has made a request for a change in the pitch just days before their first Test match against Australia in Nagpur. The Indian team has been practicing on the center wicket at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur for the past few days, but head coach Rahul Dravid has expressed dissatisfaction with the surface. The authorities and curators are now working to make changes to the pitch and sight screen to meet the team's requirements.

Dravid demanded changes in pitch to help India win a spot in WTC final

This request for a change in pitch comes as a surprise as the pitches for the Border Gavaskar Trophy were designed to provide five days of test cricket. However, with a place in the World Test Championship final on the line, the Indian team management has resorted to their tried and tested formula. Dravid has requested for a rank-turner in Nagpur, in an effort to help India secure a win and advance to the final.

It's not uncommon for teams to request changes to the pitch in order to gain a tactical advantage. In this case, India is hoping that a spinning track will give them an edge against the Australian team. However, this request could also be seen as a sign of insecurity, as India seeks to improve their chances of winning in their home conditions.

Authorities and pitch curators working tirelessly to get the pitch ready for match

Regardless of the reason behind the request, the authorities and curators now have a big task ahead of them, as they work tirelessly to make changes to the pitch and ensure that it is ready for the first Test match. This last-minute change will be closely watched by fans and experts, who will be interested to see how it affects the outcome of the game.