IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja clears fitness test; Shreyas Iyer doubtful for Nagpur opener

IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja clears fitness test; Shreyas Iyer doubtful for Nagpur opener

Jadeja last played for India in 2022 at the Asia Cup in Dubai. A knee injury sustained there ruled him out of action for five months.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Ravindra Jadeja | File Photo
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been reportedly cleared to participate in the series-opening Nagpur Test against Australia by the National Cricket Academy. According to Cricbuzz, a fitness report on his readiness to participate was issued by the NCA on Wednesday (February 1), paving the way for him to join the rest of the squad in Nagpur, where the team will have a short camp in preparation for the Test and the series.

Jadeja last played for India in 2022 at the Asia Cup in Dubai. A knee injury sustained there ruled him out of action for five months. He missed the T20 World Cup in Australia and although he was originally named to return on the tour of Bangladesh, he was eventually withdrawn. The 34-year-old returned to competitive action last week in a Ranji Trophy game for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu. He sent down 41.1 overs in that game and bagged a second-innings seven-fer, underscoring his readiness for Test match loads.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the New Zealand series with a back injury and reported immediately to the NCA for rehabilitation work in a bid to get fit before the start of the Australia Tests. While those monitoring Iyer's fitness status have yet to categorically rule him out of the Nagpur game.

