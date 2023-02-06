Border Gavaskar Series: Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt slams Ian Healy over Indian pitch comments

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt slammed the Australian cricket team and Ian Healy over their comments on Indian pitch conditions. "Hosts India will have the upper hand if the tracks are rank turners in the upcoming Test series but Australia will win on "fair" pitches" Haely said on SENQ Breakfast.

Butt bats for Indian pitches

Replying to Healy's statement, Butt said that the Australian team has a habit of complaining and calling it 'unfair' if the pitches don't favour them.

"When subcontinent teams travel to Australia, they don't complain about the pitches. They don't say there's extra bounce pitch and that it's unfair. There are different home conditions and you have to get used to those. Teams face difficulties in Perth, likewise, they also face problems against spin. So, you shouldn't talk about what's fair or unfair. The pitch is giving results. If the other team is winning on the same pitch that means they are performing better than you," said Butt on his official YouTube channel.

"But ye aadat bhi hai. Unko samajh naa aaye toh fair nahi hota (It's their habit. If they can't understand the pitch, they call it unfair)," he added.

Wright dismisses Healy's comments

Earlier former Indian coach John Wright had also taken to Twitter to voice support to the Indian pitches and slammed Ian Healy for his comments.

John dismissed the claims about unfair pitch and said such tactics are not unfair. "Countries playing at home are entitled to produce pitches to suit their own team. That's not unfair it's what makes Test cricket great #INDvsAUS #ianhealy," he said in a tweet.

