Australia Dethrone Team India To Become No.1 Test Side Following Annual Rankings Update

Australia have dethroned Team India to become the top-ranked Test side as the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the updated rankings on Friday. Led by Pat Cummins, the Baggy Greens have surged to the top of the standings following a crushing 209-run victory over India at the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in June 2023.

The annual update only takes into account the performances following May 2021, with India's stunning series win over Australia earlier that year dropping out of contention. However, Australia's comprehensive win over India in the WTC final qualifies for the same since it occurred in June 2023. The results between May 2021 and May 2023 are weighed at 50 per cent, while the ones in the following 12 months are weighed at 100 per cent.

Australia are now at the top of the rankings with 124 points, with India having 120 under their kitty.

India at the summit of both white-ball formats' rankings:

Nevertheless, the Men in Blue are still at the summit when it comes to ODIs and T20Is. The Indian team have 122 points as the No. 1 ODI team and have accumulated 264 in T20Is.

The sub-continent giants will hope to perform to their potential in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 and clinch their first ICC title since 2013.