From Rishabh Pant Giving Up Biryani To Virat Kohli Sacrificing Chole Bhature: How Team India Players Transformed Their Diet

By: Aakash Singh | May 03, 2024
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant had to reportedly give up Biryani to lose 16 kilos following the horrifying car accident to attain fitness. He made a successful comeback to top-level cricket in IPL 2024.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli revealed during a candid instagram live chat with Sunil Chhetri that he was an avid foodie, eating variety of high-calorie foods. However, he gave up everything to become one of the fittest athletes in the world.
(Credits: Twitter)
Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan underlined that he loved Dal Makhani and Lachha Paratha. However, Dhawan had to give those up to maintain a strict regime.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rohit Sharma would often sneak out of the team hotel for Vadapav and Pav Bhaji after matches, as revealed by his India teammate Ravichandran Ashwin. However, he has given up on it since 2018 and maintains a nutritious diet.
(Credits: Twitter)
Speaking at an event in Mumbai in 2017, Dhoni revealed that he consumed plenty of high-calorie foods. However, he gave all that up and resorted to a healthy diet after retiring from Tests in late 2014.
(Credits: Twitter)
Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar only had boiled food during the 2011 World Cup. He went aggressive training and managed to lose 4 kilos, becoming India's highest run-getter of the tournament.
(Credits: Twitter)
Suryakumar Yadav had been in strict regimen as it emerged in 2023 that he shed 12 kilos to improve his fitness level on the field. He reduced his rice and atta consumption significantly and had green vegetables along with Dal.
(Credits: Twitter)