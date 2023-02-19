IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli goes past Sachin Tendulkar to become fastest batter to 25,000 international runs

Virat Kohli on Sunday became the fastest batter to complete 25,000 runs in international cricket when he reached 12 during India's second innings in second Test of the Border Gavaskar series in Delhi.

Kohli reached landmark in 549 international matches, going past Sachin Tendulkar (34,437), who achieved the feat in 577 innings.

Ricky Ponting (588), Jacques Kallis (594), Kumar Sangakkara (608) and Mahela Jayawardene follow Virat and Sachin in the exclusive list.

Kohli went on to make score 20 runs in the second innings as India edged closer towards victory. The former Indian captain was stumped which was also the first time he has been in his international career.

Virat Kohli who made is debut in 2010 has 8,131 runs in Tests, 12,809 in ODI's and 4,008 runs in T20I cricket. With 34357 runs in 664 matches, Sachin Tendulkar leads the way in international cricket, followed by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (28016 in 594 matches), Australia's Ricky Ponting (27483 runs in 560 matches), Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (25957 in 652 games), and South Africa's Jacques Kallis (25534 in 519 matches).

