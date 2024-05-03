 'Heard Few Noises Here & There': Riyan Parag On Not Receiving India Call-Up For The T20 World Cup 2024
'Heard Few Noises Here & There': Riyan Parag On Not Receiving India Call-Up For The T20 World Cup 2024

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 03:59 PM IST
Riyan Parag | Credits: Twitter

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag opened up on receiving India call-up for the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in the West Indies and the USA on June 1.

The Board of Control of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the 15-member squad, which includes new faces like Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, for the showpiece event. Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

It was rumoured that Riyan Parag would be included in the main squad or travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup 2024. However, Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder's name is not there either of them.

Speaking at the press conference, Riyan Parag said that he wasn't expecting his name will be there in the 15-member squad as he wasn't in a contention to play the IPLtiill last year. However, he is gladden that his name is buzzing name for the right reasons.

"Till last year, I wasn't even in contention to play the IPL, right?. Now, I heard a few rumours and I'm not even on social media anymore. So, I heard few noises here and there and so, I'm happy that they are taking my names for the right reasons." Parag said.

In the last few IPL seasons, Riyan Parag received criticism for his lacklustre performances. However, the 22-year-old has been silencing his critics with incredible performances in the ongoing IPL season. In 10 matches, Riyan has amassed 409 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 58.43 and a strike rate of 158.19.

'Really happy for the boys in our team': Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag is really happy for the boys in Rajasthan Royals who have been picked in India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. He added that it is great for the team and hope that India win the World Cup this time.

"I'm really happy for the boys in our team, especially Sanju bhaiya (Sanju Samson) for getting the call-up. It was great for our team and hope, we win the World Cup this time."

Rajasthan Royals have four players, including Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal, who have been picked in India squad for the prestigious event.

