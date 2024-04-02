Video: Riyan Parag's Mother Embraces Her Son After He Makes Unbeaten 54 In MI vs RR IPL 2024 Clash

Riyan Parag's mother embraces him. | (Credits: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag's mother embraced her son as he returned to the team hotel after winning the IPL 2024 clash against the Mumbai Indians for his side on Monday. Rajasthan Royals' official Twitter handle shared a video of the same as the youngster's mother couldn't contain her love for Parag.

Parag continued his bludgeoning form in IPL 2024, striking his 2nd consecutive half-century as the Royals registered their 3rd consecutive victory in the tournament. The Assam-born batter hammered an unbeaten 54 off 39 balls, laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes, to take the Royals to a six-wicket win from a relatively tricky position.

No one loves you like your mom does. 💗 pic.twitter.com/oaWC2SYR47 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 1, 2024

"Watch the ball and hit the ball" - Riyan Parag on his success mantra in IPL 2024

Speaking of his success mantra in IPL 2024, Parag explained that he has simplified plenty of things from before and that the situation against the Mumbai Indians was tailor made for him. He stated while speaking to the host broadcaster:

"Actually I have simplified everything instead of trying to do a lot of things. Before when I was not getting runs, I would think about it too much, try and do different stuff altogether, and then it would not work out. This year the goal was to keep it simple - watch the ball and hit the ball. I have said it before, when I play domestic (cricket) this is the exact type of situation I go in to bat. When Jos [Buttler] bhai got out, and Ash [R Ashwin] bhai got out a little after, I was like, 'okay, this is what I do. This is what I've been doing for the last six months playing domestic cricket'. So it was pretty simple to calculate everything."

The Royals will next face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday.