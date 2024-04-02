MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Interesting Moments From Match 14 As Rajasthan Romp To Their 3rd Consecutive Win

During the toss, the crowd at Wankhede Stadium brutally booed Hardik Pandya. As a result, Sanjay Manjrekar asked the crowd to 'behave'.

Trent Boult had cut through Mumbai Indians' top-order with his probing spell. The left-arm seamer dismissed Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, and Dewald Brevis for golden ducks to give Mumbai Indians a dream start.

Yuzvendra Chahal dented Rajasthan Royals' mini recovery by dismissing the captain Hardik Pandya for 34. Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-11-3, dismissing Pandya, Tilak Varma, and Gerald Coetzee.

A fan invaded the pitch during the 2nd innings to hug Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. He was later taken away off the field by the authorities.

After repeated booing of Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma intervened and was seen gesturing the crowd, asking them not to do so.

Kwena Maphaka roars after getting his first IPL wicket as he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal. The left-arm seamer endured a tough IPL debut, registering figures of 4-0-66-0 against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Akash Madhwal was outstanding on the night as he dismissed Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Ravichandran Ashwin. However, his figures of 4-0-20-3 went in vain.

Riyan Parag continued his bludgeoning form for the Royals, hammering his 2nd half-century of the season. Parag stayed unbeaten at 54 off 39 balls, hammering 5 fours and 3 sixes.

Trent Boult was crowned Player of the Match for his figures of 4-0-22-3.

