Shaun Tait To Mayank Yadav: List Of Fastest Bowlers In IPL History

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 31, 2024
Former Rajasthan Royals pacer Shaun Tait is the fastest bowling in IPL, clocking 157.8 kmph during match against Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Delhi Daredevils) in 2011
Former Gujarat Titans pacer Lockie Ferguson bowled second fastest delivery of IPL, clocking 157.3 against Rajasthan Royal in the IPL 2022 Final
SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik became the fatest Indian bowler when he clocked the delivery of 157 kmph during the match against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022
Anrich Nortje is the second fastest overseas bowler in IPL history, who clocked 156.22 kmph during the match against Rajasthan Royals in 2020
Latest pace bowling sensation Mayank Yadav joined the elite list of fastest bowlers in IPL, clocking 155.8 kmph against Punjab Kings in this season
Former Deccan Chargers pacer Dale Steyn sent shivers down the spin of opposition batters with a pace bowling delivery. He was the second fastest pacer in IPL, clocking 154.4 kmph
Kagiso Rababa was playing for Delhi Capitals when he clocked the delivery of 154.23 in 2019. He was consistently clocking above 150kmph and was the 2nd highest wicket-taker in that season
Jofra Archer is the fastest English bowler in IPL when clocked 153.62 while playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020
