R Ashwin proves once again why he is one of India's biggest match-winners in Tests with record-breaking 42*

BAN vs IND: Ravichandran Ashwin scored a record-breaking 42 not out to lead India to a famous win in the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 01:50 PM IST
BAN vs IND, 2nd Test: R Ashwin was involved in a 71-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer | BCCI Photo
Ravichandran Ashwin once again showed his mettle with the bat to take India past the finish line in one of the most thrilling run-chases in Test history.

Ashwin joined forces with Shreyas Iyer to save India the blushes and help the visitors beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets in the second and final Test to sweep the series 2-0 in Dhaka on Sunday.

Indian cricket fans woke up to a Christmas miracle as Ashwin and Iyer teamed up at 74 for 7 and forged an unbroken partnership worth 71 runs to complete the 145-run chase.

Ashwin was unbeaten on 42 while Iyer made 29 not out.

Ashwin's score was the highest by a No. 9 batter in a successful run chase in Test cricket. He beat a 34-year-old record held by West Indies' Winston Benjamin, who had scored 40 not out in a winning cause at No. 9 against Pakistan in 1988.

Ashwin was deservedly adjudged Player of the Match for his heroics at the Shere-E-Bangla stadium.

Noted cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also paid tribute to the off-spinning all-rounder by calling him the Most Valuable Player in Test cricket.

"Magnificent from Ashwin and Shreyas. Proper test match batting from these two. The batter in Ashwin is invaluable and classy. Still MVP in test cricket @ashwinravi99," Bhogle tweeted.

Ashwin completes unique double

During the course of the Dhaka Test, Ashwin also completed 3,000 Test runs to go along with his 447 wickets in the format.

Ashwin is the second quickest all-rounder to complete 3,000 runs and 400 wickets in Tests

He is the second quickest all-rounder after New Zealand legend Richard Hadlee to achieve the double of 3k runs and 400+ wickets in Test cricket.

While Hadlee did it in 83 Tests, Ashwin managed the record in his 88th match to become the quickest Indian to achieve the feat.

He surpassed former India captain Kapil Dev, who achieved the double in 115 Tests to be placed fourth on the overall list behind Hadlee, Ashwin and South Africa great Shaun Pollock (103 Tests).

