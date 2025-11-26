WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch In India?

Image: X

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 season will officially begin with a high-profile mega-auction scheduled for November 27, 2025, in New Delhi. This will be the first mega-auction since the league’s inception and is expected to reshape team combinations across all five franchises. With teams given a chance to rebuild their squads almost from scratch, the auction is being seen as a crucial event that could define the future direction of the league and the balance of power among franchises.

Live Streaming details

Fans across India can watch the auction live on television as well as through online streaming platforms. The auction proceedings will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network, while digital viewers can follow the live action through the JioHotstar app and website.

The auction is expected to begin at 3:30 PM IST, with pre-auction coverage starting earlier in the afternoon, ensuring fans do not miss any major moments from the bidding war.

A total of 73 player slots will be available across the five teams, out of which 23 are reserved for overseas players. A large number of Indian and international cricketers have registered for the auction, making competition extremely intense. On the domestic front, several capped and uncapped Indian players will be hoping to secure contracts, while overseas stars from countries like Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand are also expected to attract aggressive bidding from franchises.

All five teams, Delhi Capitals Women, Mumbai Indians Women, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women, will take part in the auction. With new strategies, fresh leadership approaches and revised budgets, franchises are likely to focus on building balanced squads with a mix of experienced international stars and young Indian talent. Several teams are expected to enter the auction with significant purse value, adding to the likelihood of high-value bids.

The WPL 2026 mega-auction is not just about player signings; it represents the growing stature of women’s cricket in India. With rising viewership, commercial interest and fan engagement, the auction is expected to generate massive excitement both on television and digital platforms. As teams battle it out for the best talent, fans can look forward to intense drama, record bids and the emergence of new stars ahead of another blockbuster WPL season.

WPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Royal Challengers Bengaluru Should Target Ft. Kiran Navgire

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head into the WPL 2026 mega auction with a clear strategy: build around a strong core while filling in key gaps. Having retained Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, and Shreyanka Patil, the franchise has secured their top-order stability, power-hitting, and spin. But with about ₹6.15 crore of their purse still available, they now need to make shrewd additions to round out their squad.

1. Yastika Bhatia

One priority for RCB should be Yastika Bhatia, a keeper-batter who can serve as both a backup to Ghosh and as a top or middle-order bat. Her release from Mumbai Indians makes her a cost-effective choice, and although her current average is modest (around 18), she has the potential to grow into a more reliable run-scorer.

2. Sree Charani

In the bowling department, Sree Charani is a smart pick. Known for her performances in the Women’s World Cup, she not only takes regular wickets but also keeps things tight. Her ability to both strike and maintain economy would strengthen RCB's bowling depth, especially if they are looking for consistent seam options.

3. Kiran Navgire

On the batting front, Kiran Navgire offers explosive potential. With three WPL half-centuries and a strike rate near 140, she is a dangerous top-order bat. While her inconsistency could deter some teams, RCB might be willing to take a calculated risk, if she fires, she can change games single-handedly.

4. Priya Mishra

To further bolster their spin attack, RCB should target Priya Mishra, an accomplished leg-spinner with international experience. Released by Gujarat Giants, she represents a valuable pick who can break partnerships in the middle overs and bring a proven track record to the fold.

5. Tahila McGrath

Finally, Tahila McGrath emerges as a highly attractive all-rounder. She brings fire with the bat, striking at around 135, and is also a more than capable pace bowler. McGrath’s two-way skill set could make her a mainstay in RCB’s starting XI, adding both balance and flexibility.

If RCB can land a few (or all) of these five, Bhatia, Charani, Mishra, Navgire, and McGrath, they’ll greatly improve their squad’s balance. These players complement the retained core well: they add depth behind the stumps, bolster both seam and spin attacks, inject explosive batting, and offer all-round value. With smart bidding, RCB could emerge from the auction not just with big names, but with a truly competitive and versatile squad.