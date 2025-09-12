 Pune Horse Racing: Jade Set For Stern Test In Supreme Pune City Gold Cup
Pune Horse Racing: Jade Set For Stern Test In Supreme Pune City Gold Cup

Jade has been a consistent performer throughout her career. Her main rival, however, looms large in the form of Snowfall

Irfan HajiUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
Jade, the talented four-year-old filly from master trainer Pesi Shroff’s powerful yard, will once again be the cynosure of all eyes as she bids for her sixth career triumph in the Supreme Pune City Gold Cup, the feature event of Saturday’s Pune racing season at the historic Pune racecourse.

Carrying the colours of the Shirke family and Mehta of Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt Ltd, Jade has been a consistent performer throughout her career. This outing marks her 13th start, and her preparations in morning track work suggest she remains in fine fettle. With jockey Vivek G entrusted with the reins, the filly is expected to put up another strong display in what promises to be a tightly fought contest despite the small line-up of just four runners.

Her main rival, however, looms large in the form of Snowfall — a filly who announced her class in emphatic style by clinching the prestigious Yohan Z. Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy (Gr.3) here recently. Snowfall has been improving with every run and her connections will be eager to see her stamp authority once again in this shorter but highly competitive field.

While the compact field size often leaves little room for error, it also raises the intensity of competition, making the 3.40 pm start one of the most anticipated moments of the afternoon. Racing enthusiasts will be keenly watching to see whether Jade can reaffirm her supremacy or if Snowfall will turn the tables in what shapes as a classic battle of speed, stamina, and strategy.

First race: 1.10pm

Selections

1. The Colombiana Plate: 1 (3), 2. (4)

2. The Conrad Hotels Trophy Div-2: 1 (1), 2. (4), 3. (8)

3. The Uttam Singh Trophy: 1 (2), 2. (3)

4. The Aakriti Art Gallery Trophy: 1 (1), 2. (3), 3. (11)

5. The Supreme Pune City Gold Cup: 1. (3), 2. (2)

6. The Fourth Estate Trophy: 1 (8), 2. (9), 3. (10)

7. The Conrad Hotels Trophy Div-1: 1 (7), 2. (3), 3. (10)

8. The La Rondine Plate: 1 (2), 2. (1), 3. (13)

