'F*ck It Stu I...': Brock Lesnar Says As His Jeans Rips After A Devastating F5 To R-Truth On WWE Smack Down

Brock Lesnar. | (Image Credits: X)

WWE Star Brock Lesnar encountered an embarrassing moment after hitting an earth-shattering F5 on R-Truth during the latest episode of WWE Smack Down as his jeans tore. After exiting the ring, the veteran wrestler looked on to the camera and seemingly broke character by saying, "F*ck it Stu I ripped my pants."

With Lesnar set to face Cena at Wrestlepalooza 2025, Lesnar came out to confront Cena. Instead, R-Truth showed up and claimed to be his brother for the last 25 years, calling himself 'Ron Cena'. After R-Truth said Cena will be coming for Lesnar and is fueled with 'hustle, loyalty and respect, the Beast Incarnate hit him with a F5. Lesnar also shook a leg following the F5 with his ripped jeans.

Watch the below video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Brock Lesnar returned from a two-year hiatus and began a feud with John Cena

Following a two-year hiatus from the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the former Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC) returned to the company on the second night of Summer Slam. After Cena lost the world title match to Rhodes, Lesnar hit a F5 on the former, reigniting his rivalry. Both Lesnar and Cena have had some outstanding matches over the years, notably in Summer Slam 2014 when the latter was defeated comprehensively, thereby losing the WWE World Championship title.

The other matches at the exciting Wrestlepalooza event are Stephanie Vaquer and Ivo Sky going against one another for the vacant Women's Championship match. The Usos will battle against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a tag team match. Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will fight it out for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Nevertheless, the match that fans will most be looking forward to is the mixed tag team match between Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch taking on AJ Lee and CM Punk.