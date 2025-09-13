 'Not Even A Question': Fan From Manchester Terms India 'Disgraceful', Explains Reason Behind Supporting Pakistan In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video
Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 09:32 AM IST
Team India and Pakistan. | (Credits: X)

With the Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan looming, a fan from Manchester pledged his support to the latter ahead of the much-awaited showdown. The fan in question explosively claimed that India is disgraceful as they didn't even turn up in Pakistan during the ICC Champions Trophy.

Both India and Pakistan have had victorious starts to their respective Asia Cup 2025 campaigns, beating UAE and Oman, respectively. The two sides will lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14, Sunday and the atmosphere is set to be electrifying at the venue, given the recent political tensions.

In a video shared on social media, the fan was wearing a Pakistani jersey and was asked outside the Dubai international Stadium on who he will support in the match against India. He answered by saying:

"That is not even a question. Who do you think I'm going to support? I'm not supporting India. I'm supporting Pakistan. Let me tell you this, I went to Pakistan in February for the Champions Trophy. India didn't even turn up. That's disgraceful. I'm supporting Pakistan."

"With the bat, we still need to work" - Salman Ali Agha

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha reflected on the 93-run victory over Oman, claiming that they are good enough to beat any team on the day. Nevertheless, the all-rounder stressed the need for working on their batting performance, stating at the post-game presentation:

"We have been playing good cricket in the last 2-3 months and we just have to play good cricket. If we can execute our plans for a long enough period, we are good enough to beat any team. With the bat, we still need to work. But with the bowling, it was outstanding. The spinners bowled really well."

India had defeated Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 match this year comfortably.

