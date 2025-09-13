ENG vs SA: England Send Records Tumbling, Become 2nd Full-Member Nation To Smash 300 Runs In T20I As They Register Massive Win

Harry Brook and Phil Salt. | (Credits: X)

England men's cricket team became only the second full-member nation to hammer 300 runs in a T20I game as they battered South Africa by 146 runs at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. The Englishmen hit the record score maintaining a mind-boggling run-rate of 15.20 in their stipulated 20 overs by losing only two wickets.

Notably, Zimbabwe still hold the record for the highest team total in T20Is when they made 344/4 against Gambia in October 2024.

Seeking a series victory, the Englishmen were put into bat by South African skipper Aiden Markram. However, England hit the ground running early in their innings as Jos Buttler and Phil Salt pounded a 126-run opening partnership only in 7.5 overs. The home side also registered the highest score by any team in T20Is after 10 overs, clobbering 166. After Buttler departed for 83 off 30 deliveries, Salt continued the assault on the tourists.

The opener stayed unbeaten on 141, while Jacob Bethell (26) and Harry Brook (41*) chipped in with crucial cameos to lift their side to 304/2 in 20 overs. Although South Africa made a quick start, they kept losing wickets at crucial intervals. Aiden Markram top-sored with 41 as the Proteas eventually folded for 158 in an innings that lasted only 16.1 overs.

"When you're put under that sort of pressure, it's hard to come back" - Aiden Markram

At the post-game presentation, visiting captain Aiden Markram admitted responsibility for calling wrong at the toss and said:

"Tough one. We started getting it wrong from the toss. That was on me. Two masterclasses up front from them. When you're put under that sort of pressure, it's hard to come back. Sometimes, it only lasts six or eight overs. Tonight, it lasted the full 20. You expect good wickets nowadays in T20s and there are world-class players all over the world."

The third and final T20I will take place on Sunday in Nottingham.