 Spin Around! Mascarita Sagrada Wows Crowd With His Hurricanrana In Lucha Libre Worldwide
Mexican professional wrestler Mascarita Sagrada had the crowd on its feet during the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide show. Facing Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Lince Dorado, & Mini Abismo Negro in a tag team match alongside La Parka, Laredo Kid, Octagón Jr., Sagrada used his hurricanrana to significant effect as the crowd cheered for him loudly.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
Mascarita Sagrada used the hurricanrana to significant effect. | (Credits: X)

The moment occurred as Sagrada came bouncing off the rope as Sagrada climbed on to his opponent shoulders and wrapped his legs over the opponent's head. He repeated the same move multiple times and eventually took him outside the ring.

Watch the below video:

