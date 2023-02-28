PSL's DISTASTEFUL picture of Abhinandan Varthaman sparks uproar, second such incident could affect broadcast in India

A distasteful display of Indian fighter jet pilot Abhinandan Varthaman during a Pakistan Super League game between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United has created an uproar.

A picture of the Indian Air Force hero holding a cup of tea was displayed on the giant screen during the strategic timeout mid-game. The picture relates to the incident when Abhinandan was taken under the custody of the Pakistan Army and was offered tea.

Repeated mockery

This isn't the first time the PSL has been associated with this distasteful humor; earlier this month, Lahore Qalandars Tweeted a photograph of Mohammad Hussai enjoying a cup of tea with the caption: “Ye tu “Tea is Fantastic” hogya”, sparking an uproar on social media.

In 2019, Abhinandan Varthaman strayed into Pakistani territory in what was reported to be a dog fight with his Pakistani counterparts. His MiG-21 lost connection with the Indian Air Force and was eventually shot down by Pakistan. Although Abhinandan ejected himself safely, upon landing he was hounded by locals who reportedly beat him. The fighter pilot was then rescued by the Pakistani Army and provided with medical care.

A video was later released by Pakistani authorities of Abhinandan thanking their officials.

“I’d like to put this on record: I will not change my statement even when I go back to my country. The officers of the Pakistan Army have looked after me very well, starting from the captain who rescued me from the mob, from the soldiers, and thereafter, from the officers of the unit I was taken to."

"I would expect my army to behave in the same way. And I’m very impressed with the Pakistan Army,” the fighter jet pilot said in the clip. A Pakistani official then asked Abhinanadad if he liked the tea and he responded: “The tea is fantastic, thank you.”

Since then, Pakistanis have repeatedly made memes about the incident, using the phrase "The tea is fantastic."

The continued display of Abhinandan in a direspectful way could affect the PSL's brocast in India. PSL is currently televised on the Sony Network in India.

