 PSG coach Christophe Galtier declines to comment on Messi suspension
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPSG coach Christophe Galtier declines to comment on Messi suspension

PSG coach Christophe Galtier declines to comment on Messi suspension

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier refused to comment on the buzzworthy topic about a suspension of Lionel Messi and said there would be a discussion when the Argentine comes back to decide whether he will play again this season for the Ligue 1 club.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
article-image

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier refused to comment on the buzzworthy topic about a suspension of Lionel Messi and said there would be a discussion when the Argentine comes back to decide whether he will play again this season for the Ligue 1 club.

Read Also
WATCH: Lionel Messi apologises to teammates and PSG fans for unsanctioned Saudi Arabia trip
article-image

Galtier refuses further comment

The 56-year-old French coach was the first person from the club or Messi's side to publicly admit the existence of the sanction.

"I was informed earlier this week by the management team from the club of the decision to suspend Leo," said Galtier. "Once I was informed of it, I made the decision not to comment on it."

Read Also
Was Lionel Messi's trip to Saudi Arabia sanctioned? And why did he visit the oil rich country?
article-image

Trip to Saudi Arabia leads to suspension

Messi, who had played in PSG's 3-1 home defeat to Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday, wasn't present at the team's training session the following day as he traveled to Saudi Arabia to attend a commercial activity as a tourism ambassador.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was reportedly punished by the PSG club for a two-week suspension with "no match, no training, and no salary."

The two-week suspension means that Messi will miss his team's away match against Troyes and the home clash with Ajaccio. As for the remaining three Ligue 1 matches this season, it was not sure now whether Messi will represent the capital club again to play since the relationship between the two sides has been broken after the controversial punishment.

"We'll see when Leo comes back. There will be discussions with the entire club and Leo, who is the first concerned," Galtier said.

Read Also
Al Hilal swoop in with bumper €400 million per year salary deal amid reports of Lionel Messi...
article-image

PSG tenure so far

Arriving in Paris as a free agent in 2021, the 35-year-old FIFA World Cup winner scored 31 goals and registered 34 assists in 71 games in all competitions for PSG and won the Ligue 1 title last season.

But PSG's failures in the UEFA Champions League have annoyed supporters, as Messi has been booed several times at the Parc des Princes by home fans over the past two seasons.

His contract with the Ligue 1 giants expires after this season, with an "agreement in principle" to extend his stay for another year. However, neither club nor player now wants to activate the option and a divorce is believed to be inevitable.

Read Also
'Son of a b***h': PSG Ultras gather outside club HQ's to protest after Lionel Messi ban, aim...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Crime: Miscreants hit and stalk KKR skipper Nitish Rana's wife's vehicle in terrifying car...

Delhi Crime: Miscreants hit and stalk KKR skipper Nitish Rana's wife's vehicle in terrifying car...

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League 2023

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League 2023

WATCH: Lionel Messi apologises to teammates and PSG fans for unsanctioned Saudi Arabia trip

WATCH: Lionel Messi apologises to teammates and PSG fans for unsanctioned Saudi Arabia trip

Wrestlers vs WFI: Delhi Police record statements of 7 women wrestlers in sexual harassment case...

Wrestlers vs WFI: Delhi Police record statements of 7 women wrestlers in sexual harassment case...

End Dharna now says Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, WFI Chief promises to nurture future youth

End Dharna now says Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, WFI Chief promises to nurture future youth