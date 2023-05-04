'Son of a b***h': PSG Ultras gather outside club HQ's to protest after Lionel Messi ban, aim derogatory chants at Neymar

A group of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) supporters gathered outside the club's headquarters to protest after Lionel Messi was suspended for two weeks. The football superstar was punished for taking an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, which caused him to miss PSG training on Monday. The Qatari bosses came down hard on Messi, and PSG fans turned up in large numbers outside the club's head office following the ban and the team's 3-1 loss to Lorient at the weekend.

During the protest, fans ignited flares while holding up banners calling on the club's management to resign. The protesters did not spare the club's superstars, and chanted outside the club's headquarters, "Messi, son of a b****."

Neymar also in the firing line

A group of PSG Ultras also turned up outside Neymar's house and chanted "Neymar casse-toi," which translates to "go away" but is a more vulgar version.

PSG slams Ultras' behavior

The club released a statement condemning the actions of the supporters and said that nothing justifies such acts. PSG stated that it supports its players, management, and everyone affected by these shameful behavior.

“PSG condemns with firmness the intolerable insulting actions of a small group of individuals”. “Nothing can justify such acts. Full support to the players and management after this shameful behaviour,” the club said in a statement.

Messi is now expected to leave the club after two underwhelming years in Paris, following his departure from the French league leaders. Last month, FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed that the Spanish Giants were drawing up plans to resign the Argentine World Cup winner. Barcelona, however, will have to cut down on their significant wage bill if they are to sign Messi. The controversy around the inflated wage bill among its players was a significant reason why Messi was forced out of the club.