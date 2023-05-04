Al Hilal swoop in with bumper €400 million per year salary deal amid reports of Lionel Messi leaving PSG

Paris Saint Germain forward Lionel Messi is reportedly planning to cut short his time at FC Barcelona and eventually join Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. This comes after Messi was suspended for two weeks for travelling to the Kingdom without PSG's Qatari owners' permission.

End of Project Messi

Messi had hoped to stay at PSG beyond the end of the current season. However, with recent events, the situation has changed drastically. Given his incredible record with FC Barcelona and PSG, Messi's potential move to Al-Hilal would undoubtedly shake the football world.

While Messi's priority remains to play in Europe, transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal has offered the Argentine superstar a bumper contract with a record-breaking salary worth €400 million per year. The potential deal will lead to Messi surpassing his eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, who earns €223 million per year at Al Nassr.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hindrance to Messi's Barcelona return

There is strong speculation that Messi may return to his former club, FC Barcelona. However, the club is facing difficulties in shedding the €200 million ($220 million) required from their wage bill to make the deal viable. Despite this challenge, Barcelona is trying to convince La Liga that they have a workable plan to make the numbers work for a potential deal with Messi.

Consequences of Messi's Suspension

Messi's suspension was imposed because he went to fulfill his duties as a tourism ambassador. The Argentine will also be docked two weeks' pay, which Forbes' recently-published list of the World's 10 Highest-Paid Athletes 2023 estimated to be around $2.5 million. As a result, Messi will miss games against Troyes and Ajaccio.

In addition, PSG has reportedly cancelled a contract renewal offer to Messi, whose current agreement at the Parc des Princes expires on June 30. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be free to negotiate with other clubs starting in January 2023.

Read Also PSG suspends Messi for two weeks without pay over unapproved Saudi Arabia trip