 Premier League: Ilkay Gundogan's brace and assist leads defending champions Manchester City closer to title
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPremier League: Ilkay Gundogan's brace and assist leads defending champions Manchester City closer to title

Premier League: Ilkay Gundogan's brace and assist leads defending champions Manchester City closer to title

Ilkay Gundogan scored two brilliant goals and teed up Erling Haaland for another to inspire Manchester City to a 3-0 win at Everton on Sunday as they moved four points clear of Arsenal atop the Premier League table with an 11th consecutive victory.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
article-image

Manchester City claimed another victory, moving four points ahead of Arsenal atop the Premier League table, after a 3-0 win at Everton on Sunday. Ilkay Gundogan scored two brilliant goals and assisted Erling Haaland for another to extend their winning streak to 11 games. With three games left, Pep Guardiola's team has 85 points and solid their place as favourites following Arsenal's humiliating 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. Meanwhile, Everton sits just above the relegation zone in 17th place with 32 points.

Read Also
Kevin de Bruyne's piledriver hands Manchester City early advantage with 1-1 draw against Real Madrid
article-image
Read Also
Manchester City crowned EPL champions after Ilkay Gundogan scores winner in 3-2 victory over Aston...
article-image

Gundogan's goals and Haaland's record

Ilkay Gundogan put City on the board in the 37th minute with a flicked shot past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Two minutes later, Erling Haaland headed in Gundogan's cross to break his single-season Premier League scoring record with 36 goals. Gundogan scored again soon after halftime with a curling free kick that sailed over the Everton wall and into the net.

Read Also
WATCH: Tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz starstruck by Lionel Messi at Laureus Awards, says 'never met...
article-image

City's dominant performance

City dominated the match, creating several scoring chances in the first half, including two quick corners that failed to produce shots. Despite Everton having opportunities to score, including a shot that hit the crossbar and a close-range miss, City secured the win with their outstanding performance.

City's upcoming games

Guardiola's team has a quick turnaround before they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday. The teams drew 1-1 in Madrid last week. In addition to their league and European campaigns, City has also reached the FA Cup final, with the chance to win a historic treble this season. Guardiola acknowledged their progress towards the title by holding up two fingers to signify the two wins required to clinch the Premier League trophy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Legendary meetup: Sunil Gavaskar gets MS Dhoni's autograph on shirt after CSK vs KKR game

Legendary meetup: Sunil Gavaskar gets MS Dhoni's autograph on shirt after CSK vs KKR game

Premier League: Brighton deal Arsenal the final nail in pursuit of title with 3-0 win at the...

Premier League: Brighton deal Arsenal the final nail in pursuit of title with 3-0 win at the...

Premier League: Ilkay Gundogan's brace and assist leads defending champions Manchester City closer...

Premier League: Ilkay Gundogan's brace and assist leads defending champions Manchester City closer...

IPL 2023: Rana & Rinku gun down 145 after spinners shine as KKR break 11-year jinx at Chepauk to...

IPL 2023: Rana & Rinku gun down 145 after spinners shine as KKR break 11-year jinx at Chepauk to...

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: Rana, Rinku lead Kolkata to 6-wicket win in Chennai

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: Rana, Rinku lead Kolkata to 6-wicket win in Chennai