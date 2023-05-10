WATCH: Tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz starstruck by Lionel Messi at Laureus Awards, says 'never met him before..'

Lionel Messi's impressive presence is hard to ignore, and it even left an impact on 20-year-old tennis star Carlos Alcaraz. Despite taking the tennis world by storm, Alcaraz was left starstruck when he met Argentina's World Cup-winning captain at the Laureus World Sports Awards, unable to contain his admiration for Messi.

"It's crazy, I've never met him before. It's crazy to see him here...like a meter stroke from me is crazy," Alcaraz told a reporter at the event. When given the push from the latter to shake hands with Messi, Alcaraz responded, "I wish to do that."

Shortly after their encounter the 20-year-old tennis sensation had the opportunity to chat briefly with the football star. A heartwarming moment between the two was captured on camera, showing Alcaraz blushing in awe of the Argentinian World Cup winner.

Top of the world

The ceremony was held in Paris, where Messi was awarded the world Sportsman of the Year title for the second time. He also received an award on behalf of his Argentina teammates, who won the team of the year award. Messi had previously shared the individual honor with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton in 2020, but he remains the only football player to win the award.

Young prodigy continues meteoric rise

Meanwhile, Alcaraz was recognized for his remarkable rise to the No. 1 ranking and victory at the 2022 U.S. Open with the Breakthrough of the Year award. The young Spaniard also won the final of the Madrid Open on Sunday, just days after celebrating his 20th birthday.

Alcaraz will now shift his attention back to tennis. The Spaniard is set to make his debut at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia tournament this week. In the second round, he will be up against either his fellow countryman Albert Ramos-Vinolas or Italian player Francesco Passaro.