PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match 23: Punjab Kings Opt To Bowl First In Mullanpur; Both Teams Unchanged

Toss Update:

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan wins the toss and opts to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are yet to win a game away from home.

PBKS and SRH are both unchanged for this game.

Punjab KingsXI

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI:

PBKS vs SRH Preview:

Punjab Kings are all set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at their new home ground in Mullanpur. Both teams are coming into this contest on the back of wins in their previous matches.

SRH have signed Vijaykanth Viyaskanth as a replacement for the injured Wanindu Hasaranga for the remainder of the IPL 2024.

Pitch Report

"This looks like a similar pitch to the day game that was played here, the pitch looks rock hard and it does look like a 200-run surface. There's an even covering of grass, the power packed SRH batting line-up will enjoy playing here. Plenty of runs here tonight, not much dew expected either. Another high scoring affair," reckon Deep Dasgupta and Simon Katich

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nitish Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh