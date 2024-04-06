 IPL 2024: Fan Pays ₹4.5K For Tickets SRH vs CSK Clash As Experience In Hyderabad Goes Awry
Fan's experience of watching SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 clash in Hyderabad goes horribly wrong

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 09:58 PM IST
article-image

A fan had an awry experience of watching the match between the Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday. The user named Junaid Ahmed took to X and expressed his disappointment that the seat J66 for which he paid 4.5K did not exist in the first place.

Junaid Ahmed shared a video of the same on social media platform as he was searching for the missing seat and shared pictures of the ticket, costing ₹4500. He took to X and requested for a refund, writing:

"Disappointed that I’ve booked a ticket and the number was J66 in the stand. Sorry to state that the seat doesn’t exist, and I had to stand and enjoy the game. Do I get a refund and compensation for this?"

Nevertheless, it later emerged from the same user that the seat J66 was wrongly placed between J69 and J70.

