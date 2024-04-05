IPL 2024, GT vs PBKS: Interesting Moments From Match 17 As Shashank Singh & Ashutosh Sharma Heroics Guide Punjab To Victory

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 05, 2024
Shubman Gill led the team's batting from front as he played a brilliant knock of 89 off 48 balls to help Gujarat Titans post a solid total of 199/4 on the board.
Umesh Yadav provided an early breakthrough for GT by dismissing Punjab Kings' captain Shikhar Dhawan at 13/1
Noor Ahmed chipped in by picking two crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh to leave PBKS reeling at 64/3
Punjab Kings suffered a further collapse in their batting line-up after Sam Curran was dismissed at 70/4
Shashank Singh stepped up for the team when he was needed the most as he played a valiant unbeaten knock of 61 off 29 balls to take the team past the finishing line
Shashank formed a crucial 43-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Ashutosh Sharma, who played a cameo knock of 31 off 17 balls to help PBKS achieve the target of 200
With seven runs off six balls required to win, Shashank hit a four on the fourth ball before taking a winning run on the fifth over off Darshan Nalkande in the final over
