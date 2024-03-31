VIDEO: Liam Livingstone's Powerful Hit Breaks Spideycam During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash; Boundary Girl's Reaction Goes Viral

Credits: Twitter/Jio Cinema

Punjab Kings' all-rounder Liam Livingstone's brute force while trying to hit a six almost damaged the spideycam during the IPL 2024 clash against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, March 30.

The incident took place in the final over of the Punjab Kings' batting when Livingstone faced the deliver from Lucknow Super Giants' pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and dispatched it to the deep wicket. However, the ball seemed to going towards the stands but it hit the Spideycam. The powerful hit by Liam Livingstone broke the camera but the ball was declared dead by the umpire.

Though Spideycam gained attention, the reaction of the boundary girl went viral on social. The girl was mixed with a shock and amusement as he watched the ball being hit hard on Spideycam.