 VIDEO: Liam Livingstone's Powerful Hit Breaks Spideycam During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash; Boundary Girl's Reaction Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Liam Livingstone's Powerful Hit Breaks Spideycam During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash; Boundary Girl's Reaction Goes Viral

VIDEO: Liam Livingstone's Powerful Hit Breaks Spideycam During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash; Boundary Girl's Reaction Goes Viral

The incident took place in the final over of the Punjab Kings' batting when Livingstone faced the deliver from Lucknow Super Giants' pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and dispatched it to the deep wicket.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Credits: Twitter/Jio Cinema

Punjab Kings' all-rounder Liam Livingstone's brute force while trying to hit a six almost damaged the spideycam during the IPL 2024 clash against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, March 30.

The incident took place in the final over of the Punjab Kings' batting when Livingstone faced the deliver from Lucknow Super Giants' pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and dispatched it to the deep wicket. However, the ball seemed to going towards the stands but it hit the Spideycam. The powerful hit by Liam Livingstone broke the camera but the ball was declared dead by the umpire.

Though Spideycam gained attention, the reaction of the boundary girl went viral on social. The girl was mixed with a shock and amusement as he watched the ball being hit hard on Spideycam.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BREAKING: Babar Azam Returns As Pakistan Captain, To Lead In ODIs & T20Is

BREAKING: Babar Azam Returns As Pakistan Captain, To Lead In ODIs & T20Is

VIDEO: Liam Livingstone's Powerful Hit Breaks Spideycam During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash; Boundary...

VIDEO: Liam Livingstone's Powerful Hit Breaks Spideycam During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash; Boundary...

Miami Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna & Mathew Ebden Defeat Ivan Dodic-Austin Krajicek To Win Men's Doubles...

Miami Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna & Mathew Ebden Defeat Ivan Dodic-Austin Krajicek To Win Men's Doubles...

Shaun Tait To Mayank Yadav: List Of Fastest Bowlers In IPL History

Shaun Tait To Mayank Yadav: List Of Fastest Bowlers In IPL History

IPL 2024: MCA To Detain Fans If Found Jeering MI Skipper Hardik Pandya During Clash vs RR At...

IPL 2024: MCA To Detain Fans If Found Jeering MI Skipper Hardik Pandya During Clash vs RR At...