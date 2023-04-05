PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Bhanuka Rajapaksa retires hurt after getting hit by Shikhar Dhawan's shot

Punjab Kings suffered a minor injury blow on Wednesday as batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa had to retire hurt after getting hit by a shot from opening Shikhar Dhawan.

The incident occured in the 11th over of Punjab's innings when Dhawan smashed a delivery from Ravichandran Ashwin down the ground but it hit Rajapaksa as he was trying to get out of the way.

But the Sri Lankan couldn't evade the ball in time and it hit him on the forearm. Rajapaksa immediately called for the team physio who tried his best to ease the pain but in vain.

Rajapaksa eventually decided to retire hurt and walk off the field while grimacing in pain.

Dhawan powers PBKS to 197/4

Dhawan carried his bat and carried on from start to finish to help the Punjab Kings post 197 for 4 after being asked to bat first by Sanju Samson.

Dhawan remained not out on 86 off 56 balls with 9 fours and 3 sixes while his opening partner Prabhsimran Singh made 60 off 34 balls.

The duo added 90 for the first wicket which laid a solid foundation for Punjab's innings.

Jason Holder bagged a couple of wickets while spin twins Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal picked one each.