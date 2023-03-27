'Got an HIV test at 14 years': Shikhar Dhawan reveals interesting story behind his first tattoo

Shikhar Dhawan is known for his lively character both on and off the field. Whether it's his moustache, his on field antics, his tattoos, or his presence on social media, Dhawan carries a certain swagger to him. In a recent interview with Sports Tak, Dhawan revealed an interesting story about his first tattoo and how it got him into trouble with his father.

"When I was 14–15 years old, I had gone to Manali and got a tattoo done on my back without informing my family members. I had to hide it for quite some time, about 3–4 months, and then, when my father got to know, he beat me. I got a bit scared after doing the tattoo because I had no clue about the number of bodies that the needle had pierced. So then I went and did my HIV test, and it's negative to date (laughs)," Dhawan said on Aaj Tak.

"My first tattoo, on my back, was a Scorpio. Because at that time, that was my thought. Then I made a design on it. I also got a tattoo of Lord Shiva on my hand. I also got a tattoo of Arjun, he was our best archer."

Dhawan also opened up on his recent omission from the national team, with the selectors opting for the younger, in-form Shubman Gill.

On being asked if he was a selector and had to pick between himself and Shubman Gil, Dhawan gave an interesting reply.

"I feel Shubman was already playing both formats and doing really well, both in Tests and T20Is. If I were playing more matches on the international circuit. If I was the selector, I would've given a chance to Shubman," he said.

Dhawan hasn't lost hope over a recall to the national team and is still confident that he could make a comeback.