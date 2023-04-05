Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw booked after influencer Sapna Gill files complaint in selfie row

FPJ

India cricketer Prithvi Shaw has been booked by the Mumbai Police after social media influencer Sapna Gill filed a complaint against the Indian cricketer for assault, according to reports.

Shaw and his friend Ashish Surendra Yadav got into a scuffle with Sapna Gill and a few of her friends after the selfie incident at a nightclub in Mumbai in February.

Shaw had filed an FIR against Gill for assault after which she was arrested. Gill has now done the same by registering her complaint at the Andheri magistrate court.

Gill has accused Shaw of molestation, outraging the modesty and physically assaulting the complainant with a deadly weapon. Gill also claimed in her complaint that Shaw had touched her breasts and pushed her away during the incident.

"The Complainant states that, the above prima facie criminal acts have rendered the Accused & his friends liable for prosecution under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and thus, in the light of the above mentioned acts and in great anticipation, she has filed this present complaint before this Hon’ble Court for the offences under section 34, 120B, 144, 146, 148, 149, 323, 324, 351, 354 & 509 Section of the Indian Penal Code," the complaint read.