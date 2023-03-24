Ricky Ponting backs Prithvi Shaw despite off-field controversies says, 'Feel this is going to be his biggest season ever'

Despite recent controversies surrounding the cricketer, Ricky Ponting believes opener Prithvi Shaw will bounce back and have his best season in the IPL. Shaw has been in spectacular form in the domestic circuit this season, which included marvellous innings of 379 off 383 balls for Mumbai against Assam in the Ranji Trophy.

Speaking about the youngster’s preparation ahead of the IPL 2023, Ponting felt this season would be the biggest of his career ever in the cash-rich league.

“He has worked hard, trained better than I have ever seen. He is a better physical shape than I have seen him before. I spoke with him about his attitude, how he is working and the way things are going,” Ponting said on Friday during a promotional event at a city hotel.

“I honestly feel this is going to be his biggest season ever in the IPL. He just has that different look in his eyes this year, and he is probably more hungry than ever. Yes, its true he has some success for us at Delhi Capitals and with the level of talent he has got, I think everyone will get to see the real Prithvi Shaw this year,” added the former Australian skipper.