 PBKS vs GT: Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest to 100 IPL wickets, shatters Lasith Malinga's record
Kagiso Rabada broke former Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga's long-standing record to become the fastest to reach the 100 wickets mark in the IPL.

Thursday, April 13, 2023
Punjab Kings pacer Kagiso Rabada on Thursday became the fastest bowler to take 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League during Match 18 against Gujarat Titans in Mohali.

Playing in his 65th match, Rabada sent back Wriddhiman Saha in the fifth over of Gujarat's run chase to complete a century of wickets in the league.

Rabada broke former Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga's long-standing record to become the fastest to reach the 100 wickets mark in the IPL.

Malinga had taken 70 innings to achieve the feat. But it was Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo who had bowled the least number of deliveries to take 100 wickets.

Bravo had taken 1619 deliveries to get to the milestone while Malinga had done it in 1622 balls. Rabada bettered both as he's picked 100 wickets in 1438 balls in the IPL.

