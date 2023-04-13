PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Punjab lose Prabhsimran in 1st over after Gujarat bowl

13 April 2023 07:33 PM IST
WICKET! Prabhsimran c Rashid Khan b Shami 0 (2 balls)
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya returns as defending champions opt to bowl against Punjab Kings in Mohali
Both Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are coming into this match on the back of defeats in their previous game and will look to return to winning ways when they face each other in Mohali.
