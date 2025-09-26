‘Pata Chal Raha Hai Pakistan…’: Irfan Pathan Trolls Men In Green Live On Air After Missed Run-Out Chance Against Bangladesh During Asia Cup 2025 Match

Image: Irfan Pathan/X

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan roasted Pakistan team live on air for their poor fielding effort against Bangladesh during Asia Cup 2025 match on Thursday, September 25th. A crucial fielding error occurred in the fifth over of Bangladesh's innings when both Towhid Hridoy and Saif Hassan ended up at the same end of the crease due to a lack of communication in running. Saim Ayub's throw from point position missed the stumps at the non-striker's end. With no backup fielder present, Hassan made it back to the crease safely before the ball could be retrieved.

Pathan who was commenting during the match said, "dono ballebaz ek hi end pe. Kya ho sakti hain run-out?! Miss kar gayi. Aisi galti umeed karte hain aap Pakistan se. Dono hi batsman ek hi end pe hone ke bawajood run-out na ho, yeh darshata hain ki Pakistan fielding kar rahi hain." (Both the batters at the same end. Could this be a run-out?! They missed it. You expect these kinds of mistakes from Pakistan. With both the batters at one end when there is a missed run-out chance, it shows that Pakistan are fielding).

Pakistan edge out Bangladesh to enter Asia Cup final

Despite the fielding concerns, Pakistan's bowlers deliverd a clinical performance to take the team through to the finals. Batting first Pakistan posted 135 for 8 in their 20 overs. Mohammad Haris top-scored with a steady 31, while Mohammad Nawaz added a crucial 25 in the middle overs to push the total to a fighting score.

Taskin Ahmed was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, finishing with 3 wickets, while spinners Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain picked up 2 wickets each to apply pressure throughout the innings.

In reply, Bangladesh faltered in their chase. The top order failed to provide a strong start, and the pressure of the required run rate mounted quickly. Shamim Hossain fought hard with a gritty 30-run knock, but lacked support from the rest of the batting lineup. Pakistan’s pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf proved to be the difference-makers, picking up three wickets apiece. Bangladesh eventually finished at 124 for 9 in their 20 overs, falling 11 runs short of the target.