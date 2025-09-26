IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Pakistani Fan Urges Haris Rauf ‘India Ko Chhodna Nahi’; Video

Image: X

Pakistan are all set to face India for the third time in the Asia Cup 2025 after qualifying for the final scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 28. The Men In Green beat Bangladesh by 11 runs on Thursday, September 25, to set up a showdown with their arch rivals.

Ahead of the mega clash a short video went viral on social media showing a Pakistani supporter shaking hands with Haris Rauf and shouting, “India ko chhodna nahi h” The moment has added fuel to the fiery build-up for Sunday’s final in Dubai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

There has been no shortage of controversy between the teams in build up to the final. There were no post-match handshakes in the two prior India-Pakistan meetings, and Rauf's "6-0" and fighter-jet gestures directed at Indian supporters drew lot of flak on social media. Sahibzada Farhan even used his bat to simulate firing a gun, transforming cricket into a political provocation stage.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated his side’s group stage win against Pakistan to India’s armed forces. He was later reprimanded by the ICC for making a political statement after a complaint from Pakistan. India batter Abhishek Sharma got into verbal altercations with Pakistani pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf during their Super Fours game.

How did India and Pakistan reach Asia Cup final

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the final of the Asia Cup for the first time ever in the 41-year-long history of the tournament. Pakistan sealed their berth in the Asia Cup 2025 final with an 11-run victory over Bangladesh in their last Super 4 fixture on Thursday, September 25 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India had already booked a place in the title decider after its win over Bangladesh on Wednesday.