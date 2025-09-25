'Bh****d': Bangladesh Cricketer Caught On Camera Abusing Teammates Over Chaotic Scenes In PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video

Bangladesh cricketer was caught abusing (R). | (Credits: X)

A Bangladesh cricketer was caught abusing on camera as they almost lost a wicket over miscommunication between the two batters during the Super 4 game against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. A video of the same surfaced on social media as Pakistan fielders couldn't make the golden opportunity count and the cricketer was seen yelling from the Bangladesh camp.

The incident occurred in the fifth over of the innings bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi as right-handed batter Towhid Hridoy jabbed a length ball towards point. Saim Ayub came up with an outstanding fielding effort at point and threw the ball at the non-striker's end as Saif Hassan almost came to the other end. But no Pakistani fielder was standing behind the stumps and the chance went begging, with Hassan returning safely to the other end.

Watch the below video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shaheen Shah Afridi eventually bags Towhid Hridoy's wicket

The failed run-out attempt from Pakistan hardly mattered as Hridoy gifted the opposition his wicket by playing a mighty hoick over leg-side. Ayub only took the catch as Afridi got his second wicket of the innings, having dismissed Parvez Hossain Emon for a duck in the very first over.

Litton Das continued to stay on the sidelines as Jaker Ali had won the toss for the second consecutive day in Asia Cup 2025 and opted to bowl first at the Dubai International Stadium. Bangladesh have confirmed three changes to the XI, while Pakistan remained unchanged.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan found it tough going after Bangladesh skipper Jaker Ali inserted them in. They dragged themselves to 135/8 in 20 overs after Mohammad Haris top-scored with 31 off 23 deliveries. The winner of the match will face Team India in the final on September 28, Sunday.