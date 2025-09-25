'Sahibzada Farhan Ke Liye Length...': Irfan Pathan's Strategy On Air Proves Correct, Moments Before Pakistan Opener's Wicket Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash vs BAN; Video

Irfan Pathan and Sahibzada Farhan. | (Image Credits: X)

Former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan came up with an accurate assessment on how to dismiss Sahibzada Farhan in the decisive Asia Cup 2025 clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Thursday in Dubai. Pathan correctly predicted that Farhan needs to be drawn forward and Taskin Ahmed did precisely to get the better of the opener.

Farhan, who made a fifty against India at the same venue, opened his account with a boundary by playing a backfoot punch. However, Taskin pitched the ball up and the right-hander took the bait by going for a loose drive. He failed to keep it down and Rishad Hossain took a sharp catch at backward point.

Watch the below video as Irfan Pathan commentates before the wicket ball:

"Sahibzada Farhan ke liye woh length thodi aage daalna, woh front foot pe unhein invite karna zaroori hai. Unke stance ke hisaab se." (For Sahibzada Farhan, you need to pitch the ball up. He needs to be invited to the front foot, given the stance.)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bangladesh had won the toss and opted to field first in Dubai

Litton Das continued to stay on the sidelines as Jaker Ali had won the toss for the second consecutive day in Asia Cup 2025 and opted to bowl first at the Dubai International Stadium. Bangladesh have confirmed three changes to the XI, while Pakistan remained unchanged.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

The Men in Green had lost the in-form Sahibzada Farhan in the very first over, perishing to Taskin Ahmed. Pakistan eventually finished their innings at 135/8 as they struggled for any momentum. Mohammad Haris emerged as their top scorer, making a 23-ball 31 to give the bowler something to bowl at. Nevertheless, Pakistan bowlers must bowl out of their skin to prevent Bangladesh from scoring 136 inside 20 overs.

The winner of the match will face Team India in the final on September 28, Sunday.