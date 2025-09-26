IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Talks About Jasprit Bumrah’s No-Ball From CT 2017 Resurface Ahead Of Pakistan Clash

Image: BCCI/X

Team India is all set to face Pakistan for the third time in Asia Cup 2025 and this time both teams will be battling for the trophy. Ahead of the big clash on Sunday, September 28, fans have already begun to talk about no ball bowled by Jasprit Bumrah during 2017 Chamopions Trophy final which costed India the title.

For Indian cricket fans, the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final isn’t just a memory it’s a scar. A day filled with anticipation turned into heartbreak, and one moment stands out above the rest i.e Jasprit Bumrah’s no-ball that gave Fakhar Zaman a second life. Caught behind early, Fakhar should’ve walked back, but the overstep overturned the dismissal. What followed was a blistering century that shifted the game, and eventually, the trophy, Pakistan’s way.

Now, with another high-stakes India vs Pakistan final on the horizon, fans are already battling old ghosts. Bumrah, since then, has matured into one of the most feared bowlers in world cricket. His discipline, yorkers, and clutch performances have rebuilt trust, but fans haven’t forgotten that one moment. Find below fans reaction

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Can India defend the title againt Pakistan

In the previous two encounyters India crushed Pakistan as a result of which they will be favourites to win the title... However Pakistan is out for revenge and thy will look to break Indian hearts by clinching the torphy.

Speakign about the match, India and Pakistan will meet in the Asia Cup 2025 final for the first time ever. Pakistan qualified for the final with an 11-run victory over Bangladesh in their last Super 4 clash. The last final played between both teams wa sthe 2017 CHampions Trophy which Pakistan went onto win courtesy of century by Fakhar Zaman in the final