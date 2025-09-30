'Board Ko Bechare...': Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB, Captain Salman Agha & Coach Hesson for Senseless Management

Image: X

Legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar heavily criticised Pakistan’s performance in the Asia Cup 2025 final, where they narrowly lost to India. Speaking on ARY News, Akhtar did not mince words as he took aim at the team management, captain Salman Ali Agha, head coach Mike Hesson, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), calling the defeat a reflection of deep-rooted issues in Pakistan cricket.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Akhtar accused the Pakistan Cricket Board of promoting mediocrity and suppressing strong, aggressive personalities. Speaking bluntly about the loss he said, “Humey ab shareef bacche chahiyen, jo aaath baje curfew legake ghar pey bait jaayen. Cricket board ko in jaisey bechare, lallu-kattu chahiye. They don’t want strong personalities. This is the reflection of the PCB policies,”.

The Rawalpindi Express also questioned the leadership of captain Salman Agha, suggesting he lacked the fire and charisma needed to lead a high-pressure side like Pakistan.

Akhtar remarked, “Where will the attitude come when the captain is not inspiring? The captain is a reflection of the board’s choices,”.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shoaib Akhtar blasts Mike Hesson

Akhtar didn’t spare head coach Mike Hesson either, criticising his selection strategies and reluctance to back proven talent. The former pacer added that the management preferred “half-baked allrounders” over match-winners.

He said, “Senseless and headless-chicken management. The team combinations weren’t right, the captaincy wasn’t spot-on, and they weren’t willing to listen to us. Instead of backing players like Hasan Nawaz, they stuck to half-baked allrounders,”