IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Did PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Fire Warning Shots With His Recent Remarks?

Image: X

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan in Dubai, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly delivered a strong message to his players by saying, “Do whatever you want; I’ll handle it.” The statement has grabbed attention as it gives the team a sense of freedom and backing from the board ahead of the high-stakes clash.

This message comes after several heated incidents involving Pakistan players during the tournament. In previous matches, players like Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan were fined or warned by the ICC for breaches of conduct. Naqvi’s declaration signals that the PCB is ready to support the team even if such incidents occur again.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Naqvi will also be present at the final as ACC chairman, including participating in the post-match trophy presentation. His outspoken remarks against India during the tournament, combined with this prominent role, add extra tension and attention to the final.

With Naqvi’s strong support, the Pakistan team may feel emboldened to play aggressively, both on and off the field. For India, which has already avoided handshakes with Pakistan in previous matches, this only adds to the emotional and competitive intensity of the clash.

The Asia Cup 2025 final is shaping up to be a battle not just of cricketing skills, but also of nerves, strategy, and national pride. The drama on and off the field promises to make it one of the most talked-about matches of the tournament.

'They Can Do Whatever…': Salman Agha Reacts As Suryakumar Yadav Reportedly Skips Photoshoot Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video

Ahead of the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan, another flashpoint has emerged. According to reports, India captain Suryakumar Yadav reportedly declined to appear for a joint pre-match photoshoot alongside Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha. The decision has drawn attention amid ongoing tensions and heightened scrutiny surrounding India-Pakistan encounters.

When asked about Yadav’s absence during media interactions, Salman Agha responded with measured diplomacy. He stated that it was entirely up to the Indian team whether they wished to participate in the photoshoot. “They can do whatever they want, we will just follow the protocol,” Agha told reporters, signaling Pakistan’s intent to remain professional despite the situation.

Although India has already defeated Pakistan twice in the tournament, in both the group-stage and Super 4 matches, the final offers Pakistan a chance for redemption and a shot at the Asia Cup title. With both sides aware of the stakes, all eyes will be on the pitch as cricket takes center stage over controversies.