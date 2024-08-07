Massive Heartbreak! Vinesh Phogat to Miss Gold Medal Bout At Paris 2024 Olympics Due To Overweight Issues

Vinesh Phogat Olympic medal dream is likely to be disqualified for thIn a heartbreaking twist of fate for Vinesh Phogat, the wrestler is likely to be disqualified from the 50kg gold medal bout after she could not make the weight on the morning of her bout at Paris Olympics 2024.

Vinesh Phogal disqualification has been confirmed by Indian Olympic Association, stating that the Indian grappler was weighed a few grams more than permissible limit of 50kg.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning." IOC wrote in the statement.

"No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand." IOC added.