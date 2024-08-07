Video: Vinesh Phogat's Uncle Mahaveer Singh Celebrates With Villagers After She Qualified For Women's Wrestling Final At Paris 2024 Olympics

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's uncle Mahaveer Singh Phogat was ecstatic after his niece booker her berth for the final of the women's freestyle 50kg at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday, August 6.

Phogat qualified for her maiden Olympic final and assured India of their fourth medal by defeating Yusneylys Guzman of Cuba in the semifinal bout. The 29-year-old scripted history by becoming the Indian first woman wrestler and second after retired grappler Sushil Kumar to qualify for the final at the Olympics.

With her qualification to the women's wrestling final, Vinesh Phogat has ensured of at least a silver medal. As soon as Phogat secured her berth for the final, Mahaveer Singh Phogat and his neighbours residing in his village erupted in joy and distributed sweets to celebrate the historic achievement . The video of the same was posted by ANI on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

#WATCH | Charkhi Dadri, Haryana: Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's uncle Mahavir Phogat and villagers at village Balai celebrate as Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat enters Finals #ParisOlympics2024 pic.twitter.com/ouxE2w59S3 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2024

Vinesh Phogat quest for the gold medal began with a win over reigning Olympic and World no.1 Yui Susaki of Japan in pre-quarters and qualified for the quarterfinals. It was one of the biggest upsets in the history of wrestling as Vinesh became the wrestler to defeat Susaki at international level. Before facing Indian grappler, Yui Susaki remained unbeaten in 82 international matches.

In the quarterfinals, Vinesh registered 7-5 win over Oksana Livach of Ukraine, which helped her book a berth for the semifinal clash against Yusneylys Guzman, who she defeated 5-0. The Balali-born grappler will take on Tokyo Olympics Bronze medalist Sarah Hildebrandt in the final.

'She will bring Gold medal': Mahaveer Singh Phogat

Former national level wrestler and father of Geeta and Babita Phogat, Mahaveer Singh Phogat is confident that her niece Vinesh will bring home the gold medal from Paris Olympics 2024. He added that Vinesh Phogat made the nation proud by securing the berth for the final.

"We are completely sure that she will bring the Gold medal. She played very well and with confidence. She will play well further also. Not just the village, but the whole nation is happy today." Mahaveer Singh told ANI.

Vinesh Phogat qualified for her maiden Olympic final in her third appearance at the Summer Games. Phogat made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio but had a heartbreaking end to her campaign after she suffered a knee injury. At the Tokyo Olympics 2021, Vinesh was knocked out after losing in the quarterfinal bout.