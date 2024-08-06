‘She Was Crying On Streets In India But Fought Like A Warrior Today’: Vinesh Phogat Hailed At Paris Olympics After ‘Tough Year’ Of Protests

Vinesh Poghat has been magnificent. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian wrestler and two-time Olympian champion Vinesh Phogat stunned defending champion Japan's Yui Sasuki in the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics bout on Tuesday. Vinesh beat top-seeded Sasuki in the quarter-final in style 3-2 followed by defeating Ukraine's Oksana Livach in the semi-final. The commentators were in awe of Phogat about how she has fought like a warrior from protesting on the streets a year ago.

It's worth noting that Sasuki hadn't conceded even a point on er way to clinching gold in the Tokyo Olympics 2021. It was also the Japanese wrestler's first-ever international loss. Meanwhile, Vinesh is participating in her 3rd Olympics edition and narrowly missed winning bronze during the 2016 Rio Olympics due to an injury.

The 29-year-old sustained a defeat to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the 53 KG quarterfinal. This is also her first participation in the Olympics in the 50 KG category.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Vinesh Phogat's win:

Congratulations Vinesh Poghat bahan. We are proud of you 👏 — Bhairal TV (@bhairaltv) August 6, 2024

English Commentators at #Paris2024 on Vinesh Phogat :



“Look at the resilience, she has had a tough year with protests in her country, she was seen crying on streets but none of that came in her way today, she fought like a warrior”

She beats world No.1 Yui Susaki!

योद्धा!… pic.twitter.com/Vkx0nB4hPy — Dr. B L Bairwa MS, FACS (@Lap_surgeon) August 6, 2024

Vinesh poghat in #wrestling semi finals #OlympicGames ❤️ — sunny v sharma (@sunnyvsharma) August 6, 2024

Nisha Dahiya's Paris Olympics campaign comes to a dire end:

Meanwhile, Phogat's Indian compatriot Nisha Dahiya had lost to North Korea's Pak Sol Gum in the women's 68 KG competition on Monday. Dahiya had been leading by 8-2 at one stage, but faced an injury, causing her to take some medical timeouts.

However, Sol Gum took advantage of the 25-year-old's injuries and sparked a comeback good enough to win the contest.