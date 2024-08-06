'It Can Destroy People': Imane Khelif Calls For Bullying To End After Being Embroiled In Gender Row In Paris 2024 Olympics; Video

Imane Khelif. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Controversial Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif has called for an end to the bullying of athletes, claiming that it can have significant adverse effects on them. The 25-year-old reckons that the best response to his detractors will be to win the gold in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

With fans and netizens claiming Khelif to be 'biologically male', after failing a gender test last year, she has been under the spotlight for a over a week now. The controversy resurfaced when Italian Boxer Angela Carini withdrew from the 66KG boxing match against the Algerian only after 46 seconds.

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif called for an end to bullying athletes after she faced a wave of online abuse over misconceptions about her gender during the Paris Olympics. pic.twitter.com/Pl1sc5j181 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) August 5, 2024

Khalef, who will compete in the Women's Welterweight semi-final, spoke in Arabic, in a video that surfaced on social media. She said:

"I send a message to all the people in the world to uphold the Olympic prinicples and the Olympic charter, to refrain from bullying the athletes because this has effects, massive effects. It can destroy people, kill people's thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people and because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying."

"I hope that they weren't effected deeply" - Imane Khelif on her family

Khelif, who was in tears after winning in the quarter-final, further revealed that her family is worried about her after all that she has been through, adding:

"I am in contact with my family two days a week. I hope that they weren't effected deeply. They are worried about me. God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal and that would be the best response."