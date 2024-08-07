Vinesh Phogat's Hustle To Reduce Weight From 59Kgs To 50Kgs For Paris Olympics 2024, Know More

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 07, 2024
Vinesh Phogat created history on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian female wrestler to reach an Olympic final
All images from Instagram
Vinesh Phogat had a tough year in terms of health and fitness. She faced a ligament injury last year which took her some time to recover
She even spent most part of the year protesting against Brijbhushan Singh. But, she did not loose focus when it came to her fitness
According to reports by PTI, Vinesh Phogat underwent a ligament surgery in August last year, due to which her weight shot up to 59 Kgs
Vinesh was determined to enter the Olympic quota of 50 kgs, for which she underwent quality training to come down to 50kgs
She was advised by doctors to not participate in the 50kgs quota as such rigorous training could have lead to injuries and weakness
But since she was determined, she reduced her food and water intake considerably. Her dedication is truly unwavering.