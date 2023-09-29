'Pakistan Ko Izzat Kabhi Hazam Nahin Hoti': Netizens Slam PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf For 'Dushman Mulk' Comment Against India Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2023

Zaka Ashraf. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Zaka Ashraf's alleged explosive comments against India, headlined by words 'Dushman Mulk' has cut a antagonistic figure of him among the neighbours. Certain netizens believe that Indians should show the Pakistan cricket team what real enmity means instead of giving them a rousing welcome ahead of the World Cup. A certain section of Pakistan fans also blasted him for the comment.

With the Babar Azam-led Pakistani team landing in Hyderabad on Wednesday ahead of the showpiece event, starting on October 5th, fans gave an incredibly rousing welcome to them. The likes of Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan took to their official social media accounts and acknowledged the support received for them.

However, on the same day, Ashraf said the following during a media interaction:

"The morale of the players should be up when they go to an enemy country or where the competition is being held. They should go with full support of the nation so that they can perform well."

Relations between India and Pakistan haven't been the best in the past decade, with both sides not playing a bilateral series since 2012-13. There was also a massive row regarding the venue for the 2023 World Cup as Pakistan initially wanted to play their matches at a neutral venue. Furthermore, Pakistani media was unhappy at being issued visas to their countrymen quite late.

Here's how the netizens reacted to Zaka Ashraf's comments:

This is the reason why #Pakistan will never be holding any ACC or ICC tournaments on their soil.



Their chairman is so idiot he is referring other countries as "Dushman Mulk".



We Indians are celebrating this Cricket and welcoming #PakistanTeam whole heartedly and still🤦‍♂️



PCB called our Country "Dushman Mulk"

Pakistan Cricket Board is the most Shameless Cricket board ever Cricket had.

These People don't deserve any Respect.

Itni hospitality ke baad me bhi ye log humko “DUSHMAN MULK” Samjhte hai



Being a Pakistani & a cricket lover I strongly condemn the reckless statement of Zaka Ashraf, he is a stooge of politicians, He sounds ignorant when he says "Dushman Mulk" & those who are defending him are duffers

PCB should apologize even if it's a slip of tongue.

Pakistan Is Forgetting That Ahmedabad Is Amit Shah's City & They Are Expecting Support From Us 😂😂

This Dushman Mulk is worst!!

We condemn! After receiving such a warm welcome from Indians, Zaka Ashraf shouldn't have said this on air. It'll spread hate and negativity. Whenever tension seems to be releasing between these 2 nations, something the same happens and ruin the charm.#DushmanMulk #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/cVYcQvqIgE — Haider Khan (@Itx_LaLaHrK) September 28, 2023

“Dushman Mulk” that too after all the warmth and respect we all saw for Team Pakistan yesterday is condemnable.



Aukaat dikha dete haina ye log ekdum… kal itna wholesome welcome mila inko ,



mere jaise banter krne wale ne bhi “welcome PCT” ka tweet kiyaa…



We Gave Them A Warm Welcome But Trust Me I Feel Really Guilty About it cz They Can't digest This. Their Chairman Saying "Dushman Mulk" To India. Agr hum dushmani krne aae na to bhul mat Jana tumhari Puri cricket team hindustan mei hai🙏#ICCWorldCuppic.twitter.com/S5Fng2YVXZ — Tas 🇮🇳 (@TasneemKhatai1) September 28, 2023

Kutton ko ghee or Pakistan ko izzat kabhi hazam nahi hoti.



CEO of PCB referring India as “Dushman Mulk” even after his team received a warm welcome. Then Pakistanis say that India does politics 🤦🏻‍♂️



BCCI ! Why Pakistani team is allowed to play .

One side, Pakistan cricket team received enthusiastic welcome in India.



Other side, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf termed India as "Dushman Mulk" (enemy country).



Dushman mulk? This is after getting such wonderful welcome in Hyderabad.



