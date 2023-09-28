Saffron Shawl Given To Babar Azam, Other Pakistani Players During Welcome At Hyderabad Hotel; Visuals Go Viral

Saffron Shawl Given To Babar Azam, Other Pakistani Players | Twitter

Hyderabad: Pakistan Cricket Team arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Wednesday to participate in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to be held in India from Thursday (October 5). The team reached Hyderabad from Pakistan via Dubai. All the players received a warm welcome at the airport on their arrival in the country. Videos of Indian fans arriving in huge numbers to welcome the Pakistani team are going viral on social media.

A controversy has also erupted during the welcome of the team

Amid the videos of the team receiving warm welcome at the airport and the hotel they are staying is gaining praises, a controversy has also erupted after the Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and few other players were greeted with saffron shawls or stols by the staff at the hotel. The team arrived at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad and were welcomed by the staff.

The hotel staff is welcoming the players with drinks

A video of the team arriving at the hotel is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the hotel staff is welcoming the players with drinks and are seen holding placards in their hands with slogans welcoming the team. The staff also gave shawls to the players as a token of love and respect on their arrival in the country. However, few players and support staff were given saffron colour shawl, which they happily droned and went inside the hotel.

Babar Azam looked exactly like the Indian flag

The shawls were of many colours but the point of controversy was the saffron shawl that especially droned by the skipper Babar Azam. Few netizens claim that it was a masterstroke form Jay Shah to make the Pakistani players wear saffron colour shawls. A netizen also said that Babar Azam looked exactly like the Indian flag as he was wearing a white shirt and a green jacket with a saffron shawl over it.

It was just a co-incidence that Babar Azam was given a saffron shawl

However, it was just a co-incidence that Babar Azam was given a saffron shawl it was not at all intentional as other players were given pink, green and blue colour shawls. A netizen also said that the colour of the shawl should not offend anyone as the colour was selected and given randomly to the players and not with any religious or other intention.

